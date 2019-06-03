Glendale resident earns TV Academy internship

Keyanna Khatiblou, who hails from Glendale and is a student at Northwestern University, has been selected to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s 2019 Internship Program.

Ms. Khatiblou is one of just 50 students chosen for the program from across the country.

She is working toward an MFA in writing for the screen and stage, and will be an intern this summer in the scripted series development department at STARZ in Los Angeles, California.

The Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide. The prestigious program gives both undergraduate and graduate students in-depth and hands-on professional experience in a variety of television careers during the eight-week internship.

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Student Internship Program, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices the industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society.

