Glendale rec centers offer free after school programs this fall

With schools back in session, parents may be seeking after school activities for their children, and the city of Glendale Parks & Recreation can help.

Three of the city’s community recreation centers offer free after school programs for children in kindergarten through the sixth grade throughout the school year.

Glendale Community Center

5401 W. Ocotillo Rd. • 623-930-2820

Begins Monday, Aug. 19. 3:45-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Early Release Wednesdays: 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Focuses on: Providing enriching recreational activities in a fun atmosphere. Program activities include creative arts & crafts, recreational games, sports, STEM/STEAM experiments, guest speakers and special events, homework and a snack program. This is a Drop-in program where participants are allowed to sign -out at any time without a parent’s permission. For more information, call 623-930-2820. This site is operated by the city of Glendale staff.

Rose Lane Recreation Center

5003 W. Marlette Ave. • 623-930-7945

Began Monday, Aug. 12. 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Rose Lane Recreation Center features after-school activities for children including: open recreation; homework assistance/tutoring; arts and crafts; and personal reading time. Our goal is to provide a safe haven for children to express themselves, learn autonomy/integrity, learn life skills, and recognize the importance of being a team player. Through partnerships with Friendly House and St. Mary’s Food bank, we are able to provide free child care, homework assistance/tutoring and free afternoon meals. This site is operated by Friendly House. To learn more about their nonprofit, visit friendlyhouse.org/workforce-development.

O’Neil Recreation Center

6448 W. Missouri Ave. • 623-937-3925

Began Monday, Aug. 12. Fall Program hours: 3:45-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. 12:45-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This program is focused on helping youth achieve academic success, promoting on-time progression and high school graduation. STEAM programming, homework help, fitness, life skills and more, are all offered, in addition to basketball, football and soccer programs this fall. This site is operated by ROOTS; to learn more about their nonprofit visit facebook.com/RootsRecCenter.

The Glendale after school programs are operated on a drop-in basis, which means that children can sign themselves in and out of the facility. However, parents must complete registration paperwork, including emergency contact information and more. For additional information on registration, call 623-930-2820 or visit glendaleaz.com/parksandrec.