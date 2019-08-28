Glendale Petco hosts dog and cat adoptions Sunday
All About Animals Rescue and Kneading Kitty’s Rescue hosts dog and cat adoptions every Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Petco, 9480 W. Northern Ave., including Sunday, Sept. 1. [Metro Creative Graphics]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Go get that furry friend you’ve been talking about getting for the longest time.
Click here for more information on All About Animals Rescue and click here for more information on Kneading Kitty’s Rescue.
