Glendale Pawn and Jewelry hosts May giveaway contest

Glendale Pawn and Jewelry, 6548 N. 59th Ave., has been around for more than 40 years and is family-owned and operated. To support and collaborate with other local companies, manager Lara Goldfarb has initiated Instagram giveaways sponsored by Glendale Pawn and Jewelry and other local businesses.

Each giveaway includes around five local businesses and the goal is to support each other and help increased business for each other, while providing prizes to followers and customers.

The next giveaway in May is for Mother’s Day. The giveaway will go live May 1 and the winner will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 12. To enter, participants must like the post, follow all the participating businesses, and tag three friends in the comments who would also love to win this giveaway. They may also tag additional friends for more entries. Each additional tag after the first three tags counts as an extra entry.

The businesses involved and the items/services being given away are:

Glendale Pawn and Jewelry (Instagram handle @glendalepawn) – $100 gift certificate

Lashes By Bre (Instagram handle @lashesbybre) – Free lash extensions

Sarah Hoag Photography (Instagram handle @sarahhoagphotography) – Free mini photoshoot session

Hair by Jace (Instagram handle @hairbyjace) – Free all over color and hair cut/style

JRiivs (Instagram handle @manipedi_combopronto) – Free style set manicure

The Instagram handle is how readers can find the businesses on Instagram.

Also of note, this giveaway includes businesses that are all female-run.