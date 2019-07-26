Glendale nonprofits receive funds From the Heart

By Bette and Ed Sharpe

Special to The Independent

Eighteen social service, nonprofit agencies that help Glendale’s most vulnerable members, received a total of $96,000 in grants in June at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown Street.

Glendale’s From the Heart program is funded largely through Glendale residents electing to add $2 to their monthly city utility bill payment. Anyone can also mail or bring in a check for any amount to donate to the fund.

This year’s amount of grant money is down slightly from last year’s $97,500 and still down significantly from $132,000 the year prior. The city is searching for a partner to match funds.

From the Heart is a unique partnership of Glendale residents, the city of Glendale and local community agencies.

Since the program began in 1997, more than $2.3 million has been raised and distributed to nonprofit agencies serving Glendale residents.

Every From the Heart dollar stays in the Glendale community to support social service agencies that serve Glendale residents.

“From the Heart, thank you so much,” said Shelly Smith, executive director of Valley of the Sun YMCA, which received $4,500. “This check here will support 100 kids in learning how to be safe around water.”

The full list of agencies receiving funds is A New Leaf, Apollo Foundation, Assistance League, AZ Friends of Foster Children, AZ YWCA, Boys & Girls Club, Chrysalis, Community Lega Services, Duet, Hart Pantry, Homeless Youth Connection, Jewish Family Services, Maggie’s Place, Mission of Mercy, New Life Center, OCJ Kids, Read Better, Be Better, Solecito, St. Mary’s Food, Streetlight USA, Teen Lifeline and Valley of the Sun YMCA.

Each group received $4,500 expect for Read Better, Be Better, which received $3,500 and the Hart Pantry, which received $2,500.

“I am very impressed with all of the nonprofits that operate within city of Glendale who provide very much needed services for the community,” said Sahuaro District City Councilman Ray Malnar. “I encourage all Glendale residents to donate to the from the heart program.”

Editor’s note: Bette and Ed Sharpe photograph and write for GlendaleDailyPlanet.com.