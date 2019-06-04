Glendale library, Maricopa County offers prizes for reading this summer

Glendale library patrons of all ages can earn prizes for participating in two reading programs this summer.

Glendale’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” runs through Aug. 1 and offers prizes for readers of all ages. Youth (11 and younger) and teen (12-18) programs can track their reading by time, pages or books to earn free books or other prizes. Adults 18 and older who read four books this summer will earn a free book and a library memorial magnet.

Stop by any Glendale Public Library location and ask for a kids’ game board or a reading record for teens and adults to track reading, then bring it back to the library to collect fun prizes. Game boards and reading records are available now, and prizes can be claimed starting June 10.

Maricopa County Reads

Maricopa County is also offering prizes to readers this summer.

Visit MaricopaCountyReads.org to start an online account to track your reading. The program encourages 20 minutes of reading a day. Those who meet that daily goal can enter a weekly prize drawing.

Those who reach 1,000 minutes read will receive a free book. Any winner who does not want the free book can donate a book to a child instead. For reaching 500 minutes read, children 11 and younger will receive a voucher for a free personal pan pizza from Peter Piper’s Pizza. Readers 12 and older who read 500 minutes will receive a voucher for free chips and guacamole from Rubio’s.

Other possible prizes include free tickets to a Phoenix Mercury WNBA game.