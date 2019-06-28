Glendale firefighter takes gold at national championships

Gene Tracy continues to dominate event at annual competition

Glendale Firefighter Gene Tracy took the gold in the U.S. Police and Fire Championships held in San Diego, California.

Mr. Tracy competed in the games in 2016 and won the gold while setting new records in the Push Pull event. This year he took gold in the Push Pull event, posted two new national records, and held the title for the highest total of weight lifted at 1,097 pounds.

The U.S. Police and Fire Championships features athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs from across the country compete in Olympic-style sports in 50 different sports in 35 venues throughout the county.

Mr. Tracy has been with the Glendale Fire Department since 2007 and has represented the fire department at the local and national games.

“It was an honor to compete with my brothers and sisters in the military, law enforcement, and fire from the United States,” Mr. Tracy stated. “I was lucky to bring home the gold for the Glendale Fire Department.”

There were 65 participants in the push pull events, but only one could take the gold.

The name of the original Games has changed several times throughout the years. From 1967 through 1989 the Games were known as the California Police Olympics. In 1990 the name changed to the California Police Summer Games. The inclusion of firefighters in 2000 prompted the name change to the California Police and Fire Games. The year 2005 brought the addition of several western states into the competition and the name changed to the Western States Police and Fire Games.

Since 2012, the Games have been known as the United States Police and Fire Championships.

