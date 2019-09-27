Glendale American Legion hosts Vietnam vet pinning ceremony Oct. 1

Glendale’s American Legion Earl E. Mitchell Post #29 and Humana, a health and well-being company, are hosting a Vietnam War Commemoration Veterans Pinning Ceremony 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the post’s Bingo Hall, 6821 N. 58th Ave.

Veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to participate in the ceremony, as well as the surviving spouses of these veterans.

Local Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses interested in participating are asked to RSVP to ensure enough pins are available. Several area veterans organizations will have representatives on site for a free veterans health and service fair following the pinning ceremony.

To RSVP, or for more information, call Humana at (602) 760-1856 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.