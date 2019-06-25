Forum at Desert Harbor hits the jackpot with Vegas Night

The Forum at Desert Harbor’s resident groupies, Pat Maslowski, left, and Evelyn Collen, share a fan photo with Elvis Presley impersonator Bret Kaiser at the “Vegas Night at The Forum.” [Marla Levine/Special to the Independent]
The Forum at Desert Harbor, 13840 N. Desert Harbor Drive, drew lucky seniors to the retirement community’s “Vegas Night at The Forum.”

The Forum’s gaming house invited attendees to ante up to a wealth of blackjack, poker, and roulette table games hosted by dealers from Arizona Casino Parties. High rollers cashed in their gambling chips for raffle tickets, which afforded the added chance of winning an assortment of gourmet gift baskets.

Providing entertainment throughout the evening was Elvis Presley impersonator Bret Kaiser, who performed chart-topping hits from “Viva Las Vegas” to “Blue Hawaii.”

Call the Forum’s community relations at 623-972-0995 to book a tour of the lakefront, rental retirement community, or visit theforumatdesertharbor.com .

 

IF YOU GO

What: Visit/tour

Where: The Forum at Desert Harbor, 13840 N. Desert Harbor Drive

When: Call 623-972-0995 or visit theforumatdesertharbor.com to schedule



