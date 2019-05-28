Featured artist’s work exhibited in Sun City

Mary Swinson is the Palo Verde Artist of the Month for June.

Ms. Swinson began painting when she moved from Wisconsin to Scottsdale in the late 70s. After joining the Scottsdale Art League, she studied under Diane Maxey, Adin Shade, Cye B. Hawkins and Ann McAchrane. While living in Prescott, she was active in the Mountain Artist Guild and took workshops from Shirley Witt and several other teachers.

Moving to Sun City in 1993, Ms. Swinson joined the art clubs and took watercolor classes, then ventured into mixed media and abstract. She entered the All Sun City shows and has won many ribbons, and made it to Advanced status in the show.

View Ms. Swinson’s art in the showcase outside Palo Verde’s art room at the Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103 Ave.

Membership in Palo Verde Artists is $10 per year and is open to RCSC cardholders only. Consider enhancing your skills at some June Palo Verde Artist workshops, such as “Watercolor-Mixing Color” June 14-15 with instructor Ruth Little; “Art of the Background” June 22 with instructors Kelly Abraham and Florine Duffield; and “Journaling Any Medium” June 28 with Ms. Little.

Visit paloverdeartists.com .

