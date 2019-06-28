Fallen remembered at Litchfield Park Memorial Day event

The City of Litchfield Park will remembered the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces at a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 27 in front of the World War II Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School, 255 E. Wigwam Blvd.

Maj. Gen. Lance D. Undhjem, U.S. Air Force Retired, who served more than four decades in the Air Force and 16 years at Luke Air Force Base, was be the keynote speaker.

Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas L. Schoaf led the ceremony, which included patriotic music, the placing of a floral tribute at the Litchfield Park WWII Memorial, a prayer and moment of silence and the playing of Taps. A special POW-MIA Table Ceremony was also held in honor of the brave men and women who were prisoners of war or went missing while serving the country.