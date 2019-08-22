El Dorado of Sun City resident wins literary award

El Dorado resident Dr. Jeanne Blanchet won third place in historical fiction for her book “Forger of Empire.” Prizes were announced at the EVVY Book Awards banquet in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 17, sponsored by the Colorado Independent Publishers Association.

This year featured entrants from England, Ireland and Spain. Publishers nominate their best 10 percent of books published that year, then finalists are chosen. Finally, winners are selected from among them.

“Forger of Empire” highlights the life of Genghis Khan, who rose from poverty and slavery to build the world’s largest contiguous land empire and enhance the flow of trade, knowledge and culture along the Silk Road.

This is Dr. Blanchet’s fifth published novel, and is available at Barnes and Noble bookstores and also online in paperback and Kindle format.

Dr. Blanchet is among the El Dorado residents showcasing their work at an Art Gallery Wine and Cheese exhibit 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at El Dorado of Sun City, 10330 W. Thunderbird Blvd. The display also will feature Joseph and Yvonne Boris, John Davies, Jo Earnshaw, Dee Falcon, Marge Greenhalge, LaDonna Hardt, Pat Jaconette, Geraldine Jurisson, Charles Krejsci, Lois Ljungren, Jacquelyn McCubbin, Willard and Rochelle Mears, Nola Mellstrom, Jack and Bettye Minton, Edie Nauyokas, Anita Paulson, Babs Riedel, Johanna Schulders, Wendell and Judy Simons, Eleanor Staup and Dorothy Tolbert.

IF YOU GO

What: Art Gallery Wine and Cheese exhibit

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Exhibit open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: El Dorado of Sun City, 10330 W. Thunderbird Blvd.

More Information: 623-972-3000