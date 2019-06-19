Deer Valley alumnus graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Cody S. Bartschi graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Mr. Bartschi is the son of Steven Bartschi of Anchorage, Alaska, and Carla Bartschi of Phoenix, husband of Brianna Bartschi of Phoenix, and son-in-law of Michelle and Michael Donner of Phoenix.

He is a 2012 graduate of Deer Valley High School.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.