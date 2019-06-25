Community musicians invited to ProMusica auditions

Arizona Chorale and Orchestra preparing for 2019-20 season

West Valley singers and instrumentalists are invited to audition for ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra’s upcoming 2019-20 season. ProMusica will host auditions 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Crosswinds Presbyterian Church, 20125 N. 15th Ave.

The 2019-20 season marks PMAZ’s 17th performance year, and ensembles perform a repertoire from classical to popular, including major works and concert versions of musicals. Performances often include visual elements to enhance the concert experience. The multi-generational Chorale and Orchestra consists of volunteer community members, supplemented with professional musicians as needed. Ensemble members are encouraged to audition for solo parts and roles.

Artistic director and principal conductor Patti Graetz, who has more than 30 years of conducting and performing experience, will be assisted by professionals mentoring community musicians in a challenging but supportive environment. Community musicians will perform alongside professionals in concerts throughout the season.

Chorale

All voices welcome to audition. Vocalists should be able to read music and have experience in choral singing. A two-minute prepared song is required. Auditions for vocalists consist of an assessment of range, vocal quality, intonation, and music reading ability. Accompanist will be provided. Bring sheet music.

Orchestra

Auditions for all instruments are welcome. Instrumentalists need to have an intermediate/advanced skill level. A two-minute prepared piece is required. Accompanist will be provided. Bring sheet music.

Contact Patti Graetz at pgraetz@pmaz.org for an audition appointment.

Rehearsals

Weekly Orchestra rehearsals take place 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Crosswinds Presbyterian Church. Weekly Chorale rehearsals take place 7-9 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday, Aug. 19 at Sunrise Methodist Church, 19234 N. 7th Ave.

2019-20 Season

• “Celebrate America”: Broadway, folk songs, spirituals, patriotic music, and a salute to servicemen and women with Armed Forces: The Pride of America!, 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Anthem, and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at American Lutheran Church, Sun City.

• “Joy to All the World”: Seasonal music from around the world with a medley of Christmas carols from diverse cultures arranged for choir and orchestra by well-known Phoenix composer Craig Bohmler 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Anthem; and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at 3:30 pm at American Lutheran Church, Sun City.

• “Latin Spice”: Misa Azteca for choir, orchestra, Aztec instruments, and mariachi in collaboration with ASU Mariachi ensemble and the Carolyn Eynon Singers. Also featuring Latin influenced music in the second half 7 p.m. April 4, 2020, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Anthem; and 3:30 p.m. April 5 at American Lutheran Church, Sun City.

• “Baroque to Bluegrass”: Tim Sharp’s “Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Mass” accompanied by a bluegrass band. Also featuring small instrumental and vocal ensembles in the second half 7 p.m. May 16, 2020, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Anthem; and 3:30 p.m. May 17, 2020 at American Lutheran Church, Sun City.

PMAZ community musicians pay a nominal fee to help cover the costs of music, rehearsal space, and artistic staff. Fees collected from members cover approximately 8 percent of PMAZ’s operating budget.

With almost 100 singers and instrumentalists ranging in age from teens to 80s, the group has performed more than 175 times for more than 131,000 people since its founding in 2003. PMAZ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Visit PMAZ.org .

IF YOU GO

What: ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra auditions for 2019-20 season

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6

Where: Crosswinds Presbyterian Church, 20125 N. 15th Ave.

More Information: Visit PMAZ.org