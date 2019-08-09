Carlisle: Glendale Independent launches Community Advocate Thinktank

Greetings from your friendly neighborhood newspaper team. We’re thrilled to be serving the Glendale community by establishing a conscientious approach to hyperlocal reporting.

We believe in the importance of writing articles with purposeful neutrality and providing a solid understanding of all sides of a specific issue so our readers are empowered to make their own conclusions by becoming informed and engaging in community feedback and civil debate.

Some of the greatest stories we have covered are from news tips from community advocates like yourself. But we need your help to further our cause for great hyperlocal reporting.

We’ve launched the Community Advocate Thinktank initiative, and we’re hoping you’ll join us in our effort. Through this innovative approach to news gathering, we want to bring together our professional journalists and our passionate community advocates to embolden conversation and hold community stakeholders accountable.

We believe it’s the public’s right to know what’s going on behind the closed doors of their elected officials. We want to uncover the underlying community issues that people are afraid to discuss, or just don’t have time to pursue. We want to be your community watchdog.

Please, tell us what you think should be covered in your city. Join in our effort to bring healthy dialogue to our newsroom so we can expand our coverage to highlight issues important to you.

If you’re interested in joining our Community Advocate Thinktank, please drop me and Independent Newsmedia Publisher Charlene Bisson a line at mcarlisle@newszap.com and cbisson@newszap.com.

Thank you, and I look forward to hearing from you.

Glendale Independent News Editor Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.