Billy’s Place nonprofit to host annual butterfly release in Peoria

Event in observance of National Grief Awareness Day

Billy’s Place is hosting its sixth annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and remembrance celebration 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Building 400, in Peoria.

This yearly memorial event is an opportunity to honor a loved one by sponsoring a butterfly in their name. Symbolic of the cycle of life the release of the butterfly is a symbol of hope and strength. Experiencing a death can be overwhelming for anyone, but it is especially difficult for those so young.

National Grief Awareness Day is designed to help people become more aware of the needs of grieving families and of the benefits obtained through the support of others. When a loved one dies, the void they leave affects everyone differently. On Aug. 30, National Grief Awareness Day recognizes the time it takes to heal from loss doesn’t have a prescribed course and is a reminder closure comes in many forms.

Billy’s Place is a free Children’s Grief Support Group in the West Valley. It offers ongoing peer support/education groups for children and teens (3-30), and their family members. The following free support groups are available at Billy’s Place.

• Family Support Group (Overcoming together for loss of parent or sibling)

• Family Support Group (Traumatic loss group for suicide, homicide and overdose)

• Kids (only) Kicking Back Night

• YA Grief (Young Adult) Group

• The Journey (Adult only) Group

The groups are open to those who have experienced the death of a mom, dad, brother, sister or primary caregiver. All families must register for groups before attending. The children participate in activities that are designed to help them discuss death through their play, art, storytelling, music and talking.

“Our annual butterfly release is such a beautiful event,” vice president Kris Friedman stated. “To see the families feel a little closure and sense of peace is heartwarming.”

A small donation is required to secure a butterfly and will be handed out that day. To register visit billysplace.me . The registration is located under the events tab.

IF YOU GO

What: Billy’s Place Wings of Hope Butterfly Release

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Building 400, Peoria

More Information: billysplace.me