Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet coming to Litchfield Park Saturday

The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation’s 22nd annual Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet will honor conservationists 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Wigwam Resort, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., in Litchfield Park.

This year’s inductees into the Outdoor Hall of Fame include four individuals and one organization:

Bob Fletcher, a long-time sportsman-conservationist who has worked on numerous wildlife habitat improvement projects and is a past recipient of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s “Wildlife Habitat Steward of the Year” award.

Mike Ingram, a dedicated contributor to Arizona’s outdoor heritage, member of many sportsmen’s/conservation organizations, and strong supporter of AZGFD’s hunter/angler recruitment and retention efforts.

John Koleszar, who has been active as a volunteer, fundraiser, writer and radio co-host, and has served in leadership roles for many sportsmen’s/conservation organizations.

Richard Williams, an active outdoor heritage advocate whose leadership has led many groups to become involved in furthering the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and the hunter/angler recruitment and retention effort in Arizona.

Malpai Borderlands Group, a nonprofit organization that brings ranchers, scientists, and key agencies together and carries out a series of conservation and habitat improvement projects and activities.

The event will begin with a social hour 5:30 p.m. with dinner served 6:30 p.m. The evening will also feature live/silent auctions, exciting raffle and door prizes, and music by the Back Porch Bandits. Suggested attire is business casual or western wear.

Individual tickets are $70. A table for 10 is $700. A package including a table for 10 and a full-page ad in the banquet program is $1,200. There are also opportunities to purchase a program ad without buying banquet tickets ($350 for a half-page ad or $700 for a full page).

Purchase tickets at wildlifefortomorrow.org/hall-of-fame, or download a ticket form, fill it out, and mail it to the contact information on the form. Or call Rebecca Bouquot (Wildlife for Tomorrow Ticket Chair) at 602-501-4788. Companies and organizations that would like to donate an auction item can find out more information from the donation form.

The Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame was developed in 1998 by the Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation to honor those who have made significant contributions to Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources, and the state’s outdoor heritage. Previous inductees include the likes of Senator Barry Goldwater, Congressman Mo Udall, sports writer Ben Avery, outdoor writer Bob Hirsch, the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Senator John McCain, and many other men, women and organizations that have served selflessly and continuously worked for the success of conservation of Arizona’s precious wildlife resources.

Wildlife for Tomorrow is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works closely with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to provide additional support for projects and education activities where traditional resources are not adequate.

Visit wildlifefortomorrow.org.