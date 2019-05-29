Abrazo’s Glendale, Peoria sites collecting cereal donations

Abrazo Health is planning its annual Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive, and this year the challenge has been issued: donate enough healthy cereal to fill the office of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Chief Operating Officer Omar Pineda.

Last year the staff at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, and Northwest Valley community members donated more than 1,000 pounds of cereal. Those donations equaled an estimated 17,000 servings of cereal.

“Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school,” Mr. Pineda stated.

Packages of healthy breakfast cereal may be donated at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Peoria Emergency Center, 26900 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy., Peoria, through Friday, June 14.

“Breakfast is an ally in the fight against chronic health problems. Our goals are to help those struggling with hunger in our communities and to promote the importance of eating a healthy, balanced breakfast,” Abrazo Arrowhead CEO Jeff Patterson stated.

Abrazo’s annual Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive benefits local food banks.

IF YOU DONATE

What: Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive

About: Donations of healthy breakfast cereals

Drop-off locations: Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale or Abrazo Peoria Emergency Center, 26900 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy., Peoria

Deadline: Through Friday, June 14

More Information: AbrazoHealth.com