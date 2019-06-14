AAUW Northwest Valley Branch to resume meetings later this summer

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Northwest Valley Branch resumes meetings with speakers every third Thursday of the month starting in September, at 9 a.m. in the Sun City West Foundation Building, 20450 N. Stardust Blvd.

AAUW is open to anyone holding an associate’s degree or higher from a regionally accredited college or university.

The Northwest Valley Branch was granted official recognition by the AAUW in 1980. Originally formed as the Sun City West Branch, the name was changed to the Northwest Valley Branch in 2002 with members from Sun City West, Sun City Grand, Surprise, Sun City, Peoria, Glendale, El Mirage, Buckeye and Cave Creek. Members include both full-time and winter residents. Several members maintain dual membership with their home state.

The Northwest Valley Branch is currently the second largest AAUW branch in Arizona. The local branch offers a variety of ways for members to follow passion, contribute to the community, explore interests, and meet engaging, empowered women while working with branch projects and initiatives to inspire success for women and girls.

The AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. Since the organization’s founding in 1881, AAUW members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day, including education, social economics and politics.

The Northwest Valley Branch membership chair is Beryl Flathman-Braaten, and is available at 623-252-0207, or visit northwestvalley-az.aauw.net .

