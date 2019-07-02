Brothers Carson and Cole Smith perform at Westgate in Glendale Friday

Carson, left, and Cole Smith, also known as the West Hills Brothers, are a unique brother duo performing acoustic or electric (including drums and percussion).

The brothers come from Queen Creek to Glendale to perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd.

The West Hills Brothers, who have played at venues across the Valley, perform covers as well as original tunes.

Learn more about the band here.