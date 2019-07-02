Brothers Carson and Cole Smith perform at Westgate in Glendale Friday
Brothers Carson, left, and Cole Smith perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd. [Special to the Independent]
Carson, left, and Cole Smith, also known as the West Hills Brothers, are a unique brother duo performing acoustic or electric (including drums and percussion).
The brothers come from Queen Creek to Glendale to perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd.
The West Hills Brothers, who have played at venues across the Valley, perform covers as well as original tunes.
