Boot Hill performs at Roman’s Oasis Friday, Saturday By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia If country music is your thing, visit Roman’s Oasis, 16825 W. Yuma Road, in Goodyear, to see the band Boot Hill at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29. The band features Louis Leonhart (lead vocals, lead guitar), Marie Marafioti (rhythm guitar, vocals), Jason Breshears (bass, vocals) and Dule Adams (drums). Visit Boot Hill’s Facebook page or Roman Oasis’s Facebook page for more information.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.