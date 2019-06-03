Arrowhead Towne Center concert series under way

The Concerts on the Lawn series is under way again at Arrowhead Towne Center Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center. The series features live local music 6-8 p.m. every Saturday through June 29.

Fired Pie Beer Garden opens 5 p.m. Sweet Trucks are new this year to add to the free concert under the stars.

Vocalist sisters Melisza and Jessica Gransbergen front The Real Thing Variety Band, which has grown from a first gig in 2012 to performing more than 100 shows per year, and started off the month with a performance Saturday, June 1. In addition to the Gransbergen sisters, the band includes Dowell Davis (drums), Ervie Isom-McMaster (keys/vocals), Pete Gransbergen (bass) and Terry Bussoletti (guitar).

The Phoenix-based six-piece spans genres including pop, Top 40, 60s, 70s, rock, easy listening, country, soul, funk, Motown, jazz, blues and current dance hits.

Upcoming Concerts on the Lawn performances include:

June 8 – The Rave

June 15 – Chuck E Baby

June 22 – Nine Ball

June 29 – Desert Dixie