McMillen: Train horns do not affect Sun City home values

Again I read an article where you constantly state or drop in real estate values or similar phrase.

I live in Sun City, am a certified general appraiser and constantly challenge these statements. Almost never are they supported by market data. Just the common “not in my yard” statement.

Take Ms. Partridge, she purchased her property in 2015. It is very hard to hide the fact that the trains run along Grand Avenue. People have been living with the train noise since 1960. Strange she is not complaining also about the F-35s that fly over her house. She knew what she was purchasing and should have done her diligence.

Please, in the future, in the pursuit of accuracy, don’t just out of lack of knowledge include “will decrease property values” without facts.

As a side note, while, as I am in Sun City Phase II, I am closest to the El Mirage crossing and can hear trains from 99th Avenue to El Mirage in the early morining, all five crossings. Did not impact on my house decision, welcome of Sun City.

Look before you buy as for any house.

Dennis McMillen

Sun City