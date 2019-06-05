McCarty: Sun City community starting to show its age

My husband and I take walks most evenings around Sun City.

We love our community here, but just feel the community is starting to show it’s age.

If people would only do these few things.

Clean your windows and outer doors and shutters, some homes are truly dirty.

Get rid of decades old plants in your front yard. Give your yard a haircut, essentially.

Paint your home an attractive soft neutral color.

It does not cost that much to do those things, and Sun City would like a more attractive place to live.

Thank you.

Eileen McCarty

Sun City



