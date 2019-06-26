Marsh: Thanks to all in Sun City community for opportunity

Seven years ago, I stumbled upon a lovely little old house on an amazing piece of property in Sun City.

It had been empty for six months, waiting patiently for me to find it! I fell in love with it as soon as I saw the pictures and knew I had found my new home.

I got home delivery for the paper right away. At first it reminded me of the small hometown paper where my grandparents lived when I was a child. It has evolved into an amazing journalistic collaboration that I enjoy more than I can say — I am so proud of everyone that works to make it what it is today. They put in the effort it takes to live up to their purpose and pledge.

In this crucial time when the media is under attack, both verbally and physically (the tragic losses at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland), we in this area are so fortunate to have folks with such honor and integrity. It also takes the subscribers to complete the experience — the poets, the people that contribute their opinions, pictures and stories.

But back to my home! I strive to keep my home and property in a condition that meets my high standards as well as enhancing the neighborhood. I do it all myself and it is a lot of work but I love it. I am so grateful to it as it fills me with much joy, as it does my family and friends who come to visit. They feel the love and warmth it exudes.

I am also grateful to the owner of my home for making it possible for me to rent this home and reside in this wonderful community.

Thanks to everyone in this community, I have a place I call home and am so happy to be part of.

Mica Marsh

Sun city