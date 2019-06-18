Magee: School taxes burden Sun Cities area seniors with no district

Thank you to Peoria Today for your coverage of the escalating Peoria school taxes and it’s impact on seniors.

I hope you continue to research and report the facts on this subject going forward as it impacts in a serious way the financial burden being imposed on seniors.

It’s not that we seniors object to paying our fair share. It’s today’s out of control spending and taxation that is the issue.

In your article (“Peoria override primed for November ballot,” June 5, 2019, Peoria Today) I think you really could have put greater emphasis on these points.

1) Peoria does not spend one dollar supporting our community (Corte Bella). Peoria provides zero service to our community. We pay independently, our own streets, security, senior living amenities, utilities, etc. I would argue never once has an elected official, or PUSD board member ever stepped foot onto our community.

2) For 15 years they will take our money from retired individuals, most on fixed income, while at the same time have zero consideration for our needs. This is absolutely taxation without representation.

3) Fiscal restraint, effective PUSD management and more effective municipal planning related to “urban sprawl” should be discussed. Being unincorporated, all we want is fairness. We are being taxed wrongfully. This is the issue!

4) Regarding virtuousness, every time I hear someone proclaim it’s all “being done for a cause greater than one’s self,” or throwing “it’s for the kids and our future,” I wonder how the heck have we made it this far? We aren’t even talking about common sense solutions in managing school affairs or urban sprawl. Not talking about leveraging the elderly on fixed incomes to support their needs. Let’s define “fair share” going forward.

5) Unincorporated Maricopa County residents are being taken advantage of. Again, Peoria provides our community with not one dollar in public services.

6) Retired, we have all payed our fair share through the decades, including decades of volunteering for schools and participating in community service organizations throughout our lives, which many of us still do.

Peoria Unified School District has the chance to exempt my fellow seniors from excessive taxation with a little regard and respect for our situation instead of taxing us more with this override issue. We should be exempt.

Wayne Magee

Corte Bella