Long-time employees foster 25-year friendship

For many loyal, long-time employees, jobs can become a dreaded chore with the days dragging by until each glorious yet fleeting weekend. However, for two Valley residents, each with more than 25 years under their belts with the same company, this is far from the case.

Glendale resident Susan Hawthorne and fellow employee Cindy Braegelmann have been in the accounting department at P.B. Bell, a local multifamily development, management and acquisition company, each for well over a decade.

Now, 25 years of friendship has led to countless carpools to work, endless laughs, lunch dates and an undeniable connection. The two have so much in common, both inside and outside of work, that they’ve started to think the same and even finish each other’s sentences.

“We started carpooling to work together and our friendship just grew from there,” said Ms. Braegelmann. “Susan has the best sense of humor and I love to laugh. It is really just a privilege to get to work with her.”

Throughout the years, their friendship has grown outside of work and they have even attended big family events together.

In the office, the two are inseparable. The running joke among their coworkers is that if Ms. Braegelmann or Ms. Hawthorne leaves the office, the other one will be quick to follow as well.

“If one of our coworkers is looking for Susan and can’t find her, they will come to me,” Ms. Braegelmann said. “They know that we’re never too far apart.”

Their friendship, constant jokes and laughter have flourished within an environment that encourages connections and a sense of community.

“It’s just always felt like a family here,” Ms. Hawthorne said. “They really get to know each of us, from our kids, our husbands to our entire family.”

P.B. Bell specializes in the development, acquisition and management of apartment communities.

