Ladera: Did golfer check Sun City home to see if he could help?

Mr. Wayne J. Braband (“Resident’s flag needs to come down,” Sun City Independent, June 12, 2019) stated that on June 5 he was on hole No. 6 at the Quail Run Golf Course, a 9-hole course, and being a retired Navy veteran, he was sick and upset at seeing a torn American flag held by one hole, flapping in the wind, located in the backyard of a blue house.

He wonders how anyone can let their flag get in such condition.

I wonder if he took a break between holes No. 6 and No. 7 to go knock on the door of the blue house to see if anyone was home. Perhaps the resident of the blue house is a retired veteran himself but is physically unable to address the condition of his/her flag. Perhaps he/she is blind and isn’t aware their flag is in need of attention. Perhaps they were rushed to the hospital and are still there or perhaps they aren’t ever going home, at least not to the blue house with the torn flag in the backyard that can be seen from the sixth hole of the Quail Run Golf Course.

There was an opportunity here to not only alleviate the personal distress at being so disrespected, but to be someone who took a few moments out of their day to see if there was something to be done to rectify the situation, maybe calling the American Legion to see if they could intervene.

I am wondering how a patriotic, retired Navy veteran who is so outraged at the sight of a tattered American flag flapping around in the wind in the backyard of a blue house, managed to finish off those last three holes of golf with so much emotional distraction. Seems all that outrage was saved for the three paragraphs of the self-righteous letter published in the “Letters to the Editor” section. Pity.

Teri Ladera

Sun city