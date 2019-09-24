Kruse: What the drought means to Sun City

As treasurer of a Sun City condo association, I keep very close track of our water usage.

Being that water is the largest expense in our budget, we are greatly impacted by the EPCOR Water 38% water price surcharge that became effective April 1. But the mostly unseen issue lurking for our condos is the substantial drought of at least the pat eight years.

I have worked hard to compile rainfall estimates for Sun City from information available online. In the past 20 months in particular, we have received only about 14% of the Valley’s normal six inches per year of rain.

From further research, I can estimate that one inch of rain is approximately equivalent to three weeks of irrigation — free! So, while we should be getting 18 weeks of moisture per year in addition to irrigation, what we have actually gotten is likely less than three weeks.

Look around as you travel our handsome streets. Mature trees have dead or dying branches, much of the edible ornamental citrus is wilting with very little fruit; bushes are browning or dying. It is evident that past seasons’ irrigation levels are no longer sufficient to maintain our foliage even while keeping our grass green.

Combine the surcharge and the drought and we must recognize a crisis in the offing, not just for condos but for all Sun City yards. We will have to adjust to considerably higher monthly assessments (and higher water bills for single-family homes) to keep our community livable and our homes saleable. Pray the water district consolidation, which could double our water rates, never happens!

Note that more than three acres of common ground granite is not a practical solution. The initial cost is crippling and doesn’t address the long-term effect of the drought on trees and plants remaining. Its return on investment is at least 10 years, by my calculation.

Tom Kruse

Sun City