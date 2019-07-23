Justo: Sun Cities Arizona Eye Institute collecting school supplies

By Dr. Emilio Justo

As I watch my children grow and work hard in school, I enjoy watching them shine.

Education in my family has always been a top priority, ever since my parents brought me to the United States to give me opportunities I would never have enjoyed in my birthplace of Cuba.

Many children in our community cannot afford the simple luxuries that are key to having a proper education — like basic school supplies. So I kindly invite you to join us again this July as we host a summer school supply drive in partnership with the Salvation Army Sun Cities West Valley Corps.

My children, like many of yours, have had books, pens and pencils, notebooks and backpacks throughout their education that have allowed them to focus on learning. A child who cannot take notes or use support, like calculators and erasers, cannot focus in the same way on their studies.

Please join us in taking advantage of summer school supplies sales and donating anything you are able to the school supplies drive chests that we have set up in our Sun City West, 19052 R.H. Johnson Blvd., and Sun City, 10701 W. Bell Road, offices.

These are the items most needed by the children: college rule paper, wide rule paper, composition books, pocket notebooks, three-ring binders, pocket notebooks, spiral notebooks, paper folders, backpacks, calculators, pencil top erasers, hand sanitizers, glue sticks, highlighters, scissors, markers, pencil cases and pencil sharpeners.

Thank you so much for your generous support of our community children.

Editor’s Note: Dr. Justo is Arizona Eye Institute and Cosmetic Laser Center founder and medical director.

HOW TO HELP:

What: School Supplies Drive

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, July 31

Where: Arizona Eye Institute and Cosmetic Laser center, 19052 N. RH Johnson Blvd., Sun City West; or 10701 W. Bell Road, Sun City