Hunter: Sun City Home Owners Association news ‘by the numbers’

By Jim Hunter

I’ve always enjoyed a particular national daily newspaper’s use of the “By The Numbers” feature where they feature a bold number and associate a story line with it.

Here is my attempt to use that format with some Sun City Home Owners Association news.

113 The outside temperature as I compose this piece here in Sun City in July. I am happy; you do not need to shovel heat. A few warm days do not detract from having more than 300 days of sunshine every year, being able to ride my motorcycle year-round, the option to just head to the pool or fitness center every day and the joy of living in such a great community.

98-plus The percentage of homes in our community in full compliance with our CC&Rs on any given day of the year. Clean, well-kept properties, uncluttered streets. With the nice warm weather, these are some of the more important reasons we all moved here. Thank you to the 98%!

8 Years since my wife and I moved to Sun City. I spent the best part of three of those years as a volunteer with the Sun City Posse, three years as a SCHOA compliance officer and the past 1.5-plus years as SCVHOA board president, which has been a privilege. Thank you!

21-plus Years since the community’s CC&Rs were reviewed and amended. Stay tuned.

9 Number of volunteer members of the SCHOA Board of Directors, who collectively make decisions impacting the value of your property more than any individual decision you may make.

3 Number of Board of Director seats up for election this year. To serve a three-year term you must be a member of SCHOA, reside in Sun City, be 55 or older, not be in any violation of CC&Rs and be available 10 months of the year. Candidate packages are available now at the office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive, with return of some information required before the end of September to be on the ballot. This could be your opportunity to contribute in a meaningful and rewarding way. I would personally be happy to answer any questions you might have; just call the office, 623-974-4718, and leave me a message.

5 Amount the annual membership in SCHOA is going up effective Sept. 1. The new annual fee will be $25. Costs and expense realities mandated the increase. Is membership worth $2.08 per month? I think so. Consider the following.

1,748 Reported CC&R violations that were resolved and closed in the first six months of 2019. That is almost 14 per day that were resolved thanks to a dedicated staff at SCHOA that includes four compliance officers. Among those violations were 53 reported age violations; SCHOA continues to be the primary entity keeping our age restrictions enforced, without which we would experience lower property values and higher taxes.

26 Properties cleaned by SCHOA through the Community Intervention Program in the first six months of 2019. Through CIP, the association will clean empty properties that are not up to community standards and the owners are either not to be found or just irresponsible and unwilling to comply. SCHOA will bill the owners of record for any expenses, and typically lien the property to recover costs. This program helps us protect the property value of neighboring homes in the community.

27 Properties cleaned by SCHOA through the Resident Assistance and Maintenance Program in the first six months of 2019. With RAMP, we are able to assist residents who are unable physically and/or financially to maintain their property to community standards. RAMP is funded by your tax-deductible donations, and assisted by volunteers and our business partners. Again, we are protecting everyone’s property value.

4 Reasons to be a member of SCHOA: A. SCHOA protects my property value through the fair and consistent enforcement of the CC&Rs (see 26, 27 and 1,748 above; without SCHOA, what would these properties look like in our community?); B. SCHOA serves as my advocate in matters of government affairs and utility rates; C. SCHOA serves as my advocate in matters of roads and safety; D. SCHOA provides a number of specific services (member benefits) including business partner/vetted vendor referrals, notary services, plot maps, FAX and copy services, and informational workshops; E. All for $2.08 per month!

I hope you are all enjoying your summer whether here or in cooler climates. Please consider becoming a board member if you can; yes, it is challenging, but it is also rewarding. Please encourage your neighbors to become members of SCHOA if they are not already; our members are a big part of our team.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Hunter is SCHOA board president for 2019.