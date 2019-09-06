Hunter: SCHOA fees going up in Sun City to meet costs

By Jim Hunter

The Sun City Home Owners Association raised its membership fees from $20 per year to $25 annually effective Sept. 1.

The increase is the first one in a number of years and comes about as a result of increased costs associated with running an office that is open five days per week. We want to continue to be able to offer our members convenient hours to visit our office and take advantage of the business partner card and brochure wall, to get copies of plat maps or to utilize our notary and copying services. Members are a valuable part of what we do at SCHOA, as we strive to uphold the beauty and comfortable livability of Sun City.

We also offer additional services to our members to help ease the burden of finding reliable and competent workers to help them maintain and improve their homes through our Business Partner Referral program. The program vets and offers to residents the names of almost 400 different partners to choose from. We also welcome members into our office if they have small clerical necessities, like utilizing our on staff notaries, up to 10 copies per month, and faxing services. We can also provide members with one free plat map of their property per calendar year.

Taken as a whole, the $25 our members pay to SCHOA goes to help maintain our beautiful community and seems small in comparison to the enjoyment we all glean from living in Sun City.

SCHOA was founded in 1963 and has played an integral role in preserving the values of the Sun City community almost from the very beginning. SCHOA has served as an advocate for Sun City residents by embracing the Del Webb philosophy of keeping it simple. The most important function of SCHOA is to enforce the minimal community standards, known as the covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Editor’s Note: Jim Hunter is SCHOA board president.