Howicz: Sun City pedestrians should stay on sidewalks
I agree with the recent in the streets letter (“Cyclists should warn walkers of approach,” Sun City Independent, Aug. 14, 2019).
But what wasn’t mentioned is that people in Sun City walk on the street, which is pretty strange. If pedestrians stay on the sidewalk, cyclists don’t need to warn anyone.
I don’t see bikes on the sidewalks.
Bob Howicz
Sun City
