Herfurth: Sun City reader happy White Castle in Arizona

This letter is about the two people (“Local Voices: White Castle headed to East Valley,” Sun City Independent, May 29, 2019) who wrote exclaiming their opinion on White Castle hamburgers.

I am from the Midwest and am sorry the White Castle location will be in Scottsdale. I have a son living in North Scottsdale and will be a steady customer.

I can’t wait! They are delicious, yum!

Norma Herfurth

Sun City