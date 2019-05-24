Heise: Residents invited to rediscover 4 Paws Rescue in Sun City, Peoria

By Deb Heise

We want to welcome our old and new neighbors in the Sun Cities/Peoria/Youngtown/Surprise/Glendale area and would like to (re)acquaint you with Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue.

We are the largest shelter-based, no-kill rescue of cats in Maricopa County and have two locations, one, 10807 N. 96th Ave., Peoria and the other, 11129 W. Michigan Ave., Youngtown. We have been in existence and serving the area for more than 22 years.

The over populations of cats is happening all over the country, but here in the desert, with our climate, it makes the situation more serious. We receive more than 750 cats/kittens yearly and the numbers are increasing. Due to the environmental conditions, most of the cats and kittens are found with illnesses and injuries.

We are inviting you to come and rediscover Sun Cities 4 Paws. We are reaching out to you to support us and become member donors for only $25 per year. Come shop at our thrift boutique in Youngtown to help find forever homes for the cats and kittens. .

We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit and depend on donations, events, grants and memberships. All shelters are experiencing a more taxing time raising revenues for their shelters, and we are no exception.

Check out our website at www.4pawsrescue.org or, better yet, come by our Youngtown or Peoria campuses and experience for yourselves all we do and what you can become a part of.

Editor’s Note: Deb Heise is 4 Paws Rescue board president.