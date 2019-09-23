Free blood-pressure readings coming to Sun City, Sun City West

Free blood-pressure readings take place next month at the Sun Health Resale Boutique and the Sun Health Resale Shop in the Sun Cities.

The first will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Sun Health Resale Shop, 14445 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West., in partnership with the Sun City West Foundation. The second will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Sun Health Resale Boutique, 9843 W. Bell Road, Sun City.

Stop by without having to register. Knowing one’s numbers is vitally important to overall health and wellbeing. High blood-pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, and many other diseases. Sun Health Center for Health and Wellbeing will conduct the readings and have a variety of wellness information available.

The Resale Shops also feature vintage items, antiques and collectibles in addition to new and modern finds. Net proceeds support superior health care in the local community through Sun Health Foundation’s Generosity for Generations Campaign.

Call the Sun Health Resale Boutique at 623-974-2000 or the Sun Health Resale Shop at 623-584-3869.

