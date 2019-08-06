Grant: Defacing areas of Sun City has no point
Sun City really needs help, but I don’t know who thinks that it is okay to deface the outside of the walls on 99th Avenue across from Grace Bible Church, 19280 N. 99th Ave.
There were men that gave their time to make all the walls in Sun City painted one color to be attractive. And then we have someone deface a piece.
And their point is?
Sue Grant
Sun City
