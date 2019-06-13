Graettinger: Sun City Posse volunteering provides camaraderie

By Diana Graettinger

In a previous commentary, I wrote about the volunteer efforts that both Sun City Posse patrol and associate members perform in order to get the job done and I asked Sun City residents to say thank you to the Posse members who proudly wear their gray and black uniforms.

Guess what, many area residents did just that because they know that the Posse is the heartbeat of this community when it comes to the safety and security of the more than 30,000 people who call this place home.

Being a member of the Posse can mean lots of hours as a volunteer that includes patrolling our streets or, in the case of our associates, answering the telephones or performing administrative duties. But there also is something else that is special about the Posse as an organization; and that is the personal camaraderie that exists every day at Posse headquarters, 10861 Sunland Drive. Long-term friendships are formed and lifelong relationships are fashioned. We like each other and we like serving the people of Sun City.

In fact, we have people on our roster who have distinguished themselves with many years of service, like Ruth Kolhoff, our 90-year-old member, who joined the Posse in 1996 and remains a familiar face at the front desk. On the patrol side, our longest serving members are Lt. Joe Orlando, who joined the organization in 2000, and Sopa Goff, who has been with us since 2003. These too are the people who make the Posse the family that it is today.

As an organization, we too know the value of the words; “thank you” and we say it a lot to our members.

At each monthly meeting we recognize members for their service whether they have been on duty for five, 25 or more years. Our commander, Danny Moore, and the respective department leaders, also praise the rank and file during those meetings. Members, who have distinguished themselves with hours upon hours of work also are recognized and praised.

Volunteers give as little as five hours per week to as much as 20-25 hours per week in order to get the job done.

But there also are several shared group events that Posse members can be a part of as a way of recognizing their volunteer efforts. It is our way of saying thank you as an organization. In July we conduct an ice cream social that includes a variety of ice creams and all of the toppings. There also are games and prizes.

In May, we have an appreciation dinner where Posse members can relax and connect at a more personal level.

There also is the annual picnic conducted in October where Posse members can shed their uniforms, put on their shorts and shirts and just have a relaxing day of food and fun.

The holidays are a real treat, not only for those who participate in November in decorating our headquarters, but those who attend our December holiday party.

But the most positive aspect of being a member of the Posse is we get to share these fun events with our husbands, wives and partners.So, I want you to think about something during this projected long and hot summer we will sweat through, or while you are away at that other place you call home. Come back to Sun City and become a member of the Sun City Posse You won’t regret it, I know I haven’t.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Graettinger is Sun City Posse public information officer.