Graettinger: Sun City Posse in need of IT associate volunteers

By Diana Graettinger

When we think about the Sun City Posse, we think about patrol cars and protection, of watchful eyes and helping hands.

But we have a lot more to offer at the Posse, something we don’t often talk about it. We have within the Posse, a class of people known as “associates.”

Our associates are the behind the scenes people who serve as the touchstone for the Posse’s success. We are the capable people who answer the telephones, or work the microphone in the dispatch office. We keep the grounds surrounding our headquarters pristine and picture perfect. We are the ones who handle the administrative duties and help raise funds during our annual fundraiser.

A lot of Sun City residents do not realize that we gain our financial support through individual donations, not taxes or subsidies.

We are “the associates,” and we wear that title with dignity and respect.

But now we are in need of new and more diverse associates. Behind the patrol cars and gray and black uniforms is our Communication Division. The linchpin that connects the posse with the outside world. Our Communication Division includes everything from our telephone system to information technology.

I know there are a lot of you out there who have retired from the world of information technology. You are the software gurus and the technical experts. As the complexities of communication continue to grow, we are in need of your help. We are desperately looking for experienced retired computer programmers, software trouble-shooters and those who can help maintain our webpage. We want you!

As a volunteer, you can spend as little as a few hours to several days donating your expertise to help us out. Now remember, the word I used was “volunteer.” There is no pay at the Posse. We do this job because we care about Sun City. We believe in the motto this community was built upon — the “City of Volunteers.” That is who we are.

But in a way we do pay our people. We offer you great friendships and alliances. We offer ice cream socials and fall picnics. We can guarantee a Christmas party and other fun events. We do take time to stop and thank our volunteers for their role in a commitment to service above self. That is why I like the Posse and why I, too, am an associate.

So join us. As a member of the Posse we have earned the bragging rights to say that safety is our motto, but family is our truism. Give us a call at 623-972-2555 or drop in at our headquarters, 10861 Sunland Drive. We eagerly look forward to hearing from you.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Graettinger is Sun City Posse public information officer.