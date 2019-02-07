Free health fair coming to Sun City West

Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 13131 Spanish Garden Drive, is hosting its 5th annual Health Fair 9 a.m.-noon Friday, March 8.

This free educational and interactive event will have 24 senior care and health related exhibitors on site with valuable information and resources, as well as three guest speakers.

Brian Browne will give a talk on “The Memory Spectrum” 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mr. Browne is the president of Dementia Care Education and has more than 20 years of experience in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, education and care. He is a frequent lecturer at meetings and conferences locally and nationally, and has expertise in dementia care education and training, Alzheimer’s research, healthy aging and cultural competency.

Mr. Browne serves as an advisor on career and technical education for two local school districts as well as the leadership council of the Alzheimer’s Association and Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium. He also has the pleasure of serving on the boards of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Arizona Foundation for Eye Health.

The second speaker, Sandi Sopko, will talk about RELIV International and how to build the immune system to live a healthier life. She studied diagnostic and cancer treatment at Deaconess Hospital School of Radiology.Judith Axelson, from Sun City West, will talk about and demonstrate “Healing Touch.” This program is an energy therapy in which practitioners consciously use their hands in a heart-centered and intentional way to support and facilitate physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health.

Healing Touch is a biofield (magnetic field around the body) therapy that is an energy-based approach to health and healing.

These non-invasive techniques employ the hands to clear, energize and balance the human and environmental energy fields, thus affecting physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

While at the Crown of Life Health Fair, attendees can get their questions answered and collect free resources from many local, senior care and health providers. They also offer expert advice on a myriad of topics including senior living options, home care choices, insurance alternatives, elder law and help with government programs.

There will be free food and door prizes as well.

IF YOU GO

What: 5th annual Health Fair

When: 9 a.m.-noon Friday, March 8

Where: Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 13131 Spanish Garden Drive

More Information: 623-546-6228