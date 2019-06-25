Francis: Attitudes seem to change for situation in Sun City

I work in a busy retail establishment that happens to draw a lot of seniors from Sun City.

This is what I’ve noticed. When it is a married couple, they usually are very nice, the men easy going and the wife polite. When it is a single woman or a group of senior women, they just don’t seem very happy.

I’m always polite and friendly but many times there seems to be something that has upset them or they seem aloof. I live in Sun City, too, and we have several men who stop by to visit with our dogs and are very friendly.

So ladies, as I am close to saying goodbye to my mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, may I remind you to count your blessings, spread joy and be generous. Life is too short to be unkind.

Elaine Francis

Sun City