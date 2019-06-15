Fairall: Wake up when you vote, Sun Cities seniors

Seniors comprise 1.5 million people of Arizona’s 7.2 million residents.

However, Arizona has extremely weak senior protection laws, which do exist in other states. Many states utilize the Silver-Haired Legislature, which is comprised of citizens 60 years of age or older who address elderly issues and promote senior protection laws. Arizona’s Silver-Haired Legislature existed until a $30,000 operational budget was cut in 2001.

SHL is an elderly collective voice that focuses on the needs of the elderly, but that legislative opportunity has been silenced in Arizona. We have been communicating with the Arizona lawmakers concerning needed senior protection laws since 2009 with no success. We have attended too many funerals of the abused elderly who asked the question, “What is wrong with Arizona?” Our answer is that Arizona leaders put profits before people, and the wrong people are elected. Three of our ignored proposed laws were:

• The Unlicensed Assisted Living Facility Law: Only Utah and Arizona do not have the UALF law. We appeared at the state legislature Feb. 14, 2011, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, requesting that law. It was presented that thousands of senior living apartments falsely advertise they are a licensed assisted living facility, and the state loses millions of dollars of fine revenues per year since this needed law does not exist.

• Required background checks for elder caregivers: Many states have extensive background check laws for senior living facilities and in-home caregivers. Arizona has no required background checks laws for elderly caregivers. The senior living facilities should be held accountable for all hired staff employees, including employees contracted from outside companies.

• Regulation of senior referral and placement agencies: The fastest growing industry is senior referral and placement agencies that help locate a needed senior living facility. They advertise that the placement service is free, but that is not correct. Senior living facilities pay a “bounty” or a fee usually equal to one month’s rent or more for a new occupant. The placement agencies often place residents where the highest referral fee is paid while failing to fully research the recommended senior living facility. Many states are passing regulations for senior referral and placement agencies that require full disclosure of who and how the agency is paid, plus provide a substantial bond to cover any senior losses due to placement mistake losses.

It was recently disclosed in a study by a national daily newspaper, a statewide daily newspaper and the Center of Public Integrity that Arizona lawmakers are the second worst for using “model” or copied bills written by corporations. These bills help corporations and hinder consumers. Most seniors do not have the funds to pay for special interest drafted legislation, but they do have voting power.

More than 70% of the elderly vote. Seniors need to wake up and vote for lawmakers who are concerned and represent their constituents and not the lawmakers just representing large “dark money” donors and big business special interest groups. Arizona seniors desperately need updated and strengthened senior protection laws, which already exist in other states. This can only be done by electing lawmakers that do not forget the needs of the current 1.5 million seniors, which is the fastest growing population segment in Arizona.

Mark and Carol Fairall

Sun City west