Esaena: Sun City lot should have been left as was

Regarding the article (“Royal Oaks sets construction date,” Sun City Independent, July 3, 2019) on the Royal Oaks expansion, as a neighbor living on Royal Oak Road I am glad to see the complex expand.

What I question is if construction isn’t going to start until late 2021, why was the area cleared of all trees and shrubs? As it is now, when we get windy days sand/dirt blows all over (regardless of how many times the water truck sprays).

Hard to believe that ground would be cleared in early 2019 for a project to begin in late 2021 and we have to live with a dirt lot for two years. Appears there is no real concern by Royal Oaks for their neighbors.

Andy Esaena

Sun city