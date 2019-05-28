Erickson: Sun City problems seem to be from outsiders

I would like to respond to William O. Bein’s letter (“Enforcement, more laws not only answer,” Sun City Independent, May 8, 2019) about driving problems in Sun City, especially on Dell Webb Boulevard.

I agree that driving north or south on Del Webb Boulevard should be a relatively peaceful drive, not a drag race. I disagree that most culprits are “foreigners from Minnesota.” I drive my golf car, which goes 30 mph, to and from Riverview and Lakes West golf courses 2-3 days per week. I see license plates from just about every state, mostly from Arizona.

In the morning most of the traffic speeding south on Del Webb Boulevard are younger people, who are probably late for work.

In the late afternoon — rush hour — I have noticed that at least half of the vehicles turn west on Bell Road, probably rushing home from work.

Yes, William, it would be nice if people would drive responsibly, be considerate of other drivers and at least stay under 35 mph.

Yes, William, I am from Minnesota.

Rodney Erickson

Sun City