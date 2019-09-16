Young people’s longlist announced for National Book Awards

Entertainment

Young people’s longlist announced for National Book Awards

by By HILLEL ITALIE , Associated Press16 September 2019 11:16-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Laurie Halse Anderson, Jason Reynolds and Kwame Alexander are among the 10 authors on the young people’s literature longlist for the National Book Awards.

Others announced Monday include Cynthia Kadohata, Laura Ruby and Martin S. Handler. Longlists for translations, poetry, nonfiction and fiction will be unveiled over the following four days. The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation.

Monday’s list includes the graphic novel “Kiss Number 8,” written by Colleen AF Venable and illustrated by Ellen T. Crenshaw; works based on historical events such as Kadohata’s “A Place to Belong” and two books featuring verse, Anderson’s “Shout” and Alexander’s “The Undefeated.”

The longlists will be narrowed to five nominees in October. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.