Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’

Entertainment

Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 05:52-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.