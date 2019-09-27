Wally Lamb barred from prison to resume writing program

Wally Lamb barred from prison to resume writing program

byAssociated Press

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb says he was barred from entering a Connecticut women’s prison to resume a writing program that had been reinstated after an investigation that cleared him of wrongdoing.

The “She’s Come Undone” author wrote Thursday on Facebook that an official at York Correctional Institution in Niantic turned him and other volunteers away earlier in the day.

Prison officials had sent emails to Lamb on Wednesday initially saying they didn’t see a problem with resuming the program Thursday but later told him there wasn’t enough time to get the required approvals. Lamb provided the emails to The Associated Press.

The program was suspended in July and reinstated last month after two former participants said they hadn’t been paid for their contributions to Lamb’s third planned anthology of prisoner stories.

An investigation cleared Lamb.

