UK’s Princess Charlotte to start school in September

Entertainment, World

UK’s Princess Charlotte to start school in September

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother to lean on if necessary.

Kensington Palace said Friday that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea school in September.

Headmaster Simon O’Malley said the school is “delighted” that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.

O’Malley said “we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.