Tucson rock band Machete Sauce to make Starlite Lounge debut in Glendale Saturday

Classic rock comes to Glendale when Tucson-based band Machete Sauce plays the Starlite Lounge.

The foursome takes the stage 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Starlite, 4346 W. Olive Ave.

“We like to play instruments while people get drunk. It’s kind of our thing,” the band states on its Facebook page.

Machete Sauce is comprised of “Entapryze” on vocals, Kevin Torres on bass, Andy Miller on drums, and Louis De Bonis on guitar. They will be making their Starlite Lounge debut.

They call Led Zeppelin, Guns n Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Sex Pistols, Aerosmith, The Foo Fighters, Joe Cocker, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Metallica, The Beatles and Van Halen among their influences.

“The specialty of Machete Sauce is taking a known song, busting out the machete, and hacking it apart,” the band states. “Whether it’s nearly rewriting the whole song, or just adding some flavor to it, the recipe comes together in an instantly recognizable yet fresh and new way. Leaving the listener wondering if they knew that song, or if the band wrote it, and ultimately not caring because either way, they loved it and had a good time.”

Visit machetesauceaz.com.