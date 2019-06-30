‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’

Entertainment

‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’

By LINDSEY BAHR , Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Toy Story 4” is playing at the top of the box office again in its second weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday estimates that “Toy Story 4” added $57.9 million from North American theaters. Globally the film has already netted $496.5 million.

In second place is the third Annabelle film, “Annabelle Comes Home,” which debuted on over 3,500 screens Wednesday. Opening in line with expectations, the Warner Bros. horror earned $20.4 million over the weekend and $31.2 million in its first five days.

The weekend’s other big new release, “Yesterday,” an original high concept romantic comedy with a Beatles soundtrack from Universal, exceeded industry tracking and grossed $17 million over the weekend to take third place.

“Aladdin” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.